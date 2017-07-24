Denison police are investigating after they say two pit bulls jumped through a window, one of them attacking a man walking nearby.

Police said the man was walking down Twining Drive Saturday afternoon when he was attacked.

We're told the victim was bit several times on his leg and foot but was able to punch the dog who attacked him to get away.

He was driven to Texoma Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both dogs went back to where they came from, but have since been captured by Animal Control.

No word yet on whether any charges will be filed.