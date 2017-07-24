Two farmers were killed and another was injured as they were hit by a lightning strike at Horihora village in Shailakupa upazila in Jhenaidah on Friday, reports UNB.The deceased were identified as Ratan Mandal, 35, son of late Mohon Mandal, and Waz Mandal, 55, son of late Mansur Mandal, of the village while the injured was Akidul Mandal, son of slain Waz Mandal.Officer-in-Charge of Shailkupa police station Alamgir Hossain said Ratan and Waz died on the spot and Akidul suffered injuries as a thunderbolt struck them around 8:30am while they were immersing jute plants in water bodies for rotting.Akidul was first taken to Shailakupa Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital from where he was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.