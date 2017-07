© Robert Schlesinger / Global Look Press

Who's in favor of net neutrality?

Who's against net neutrality?

Net neutrality is the principle that the internet is free, open, and accessible,, which prevent ISPs from blocking and prioritizing certain content online over others.. This is a record number of comments made and is twice as many as in 2015 when the current rules were being discussed, according to CNET There are concerns that reversing regulations would damage innovation and the value provided by the internet. Government influence on access to information could also be an issue, as internet service providers could slow down websites or block ones they don't agree with. ISPs are large donors in US politics.The likes ofAn umbrella group of tech companies, Internet Association, wrote a letter calling for "strong and enforceable net neutrality rules."The Electronic Frontier Foundation, along with 200 internet scientists and engineers, penned a 53-page comment highlighting their "fundamental understanding of what the Internet's technology promises to provide... (and) how the Internet actually works.". "We support the FCC returning internet access to the light-touch regulatory framework in place for more than two decades that kept up with the speed of innovation," it said.US President Donald Trump has criticized the 2015 rules, and FCC chair Ajit Pai, who was named to the post by Trump days after his inauguration, said he would consider overturning them. Pai says the regulations have led to reduced investment in network expansion.The commission approved the proposal in May. It hopes to reclassify broadband internet service as information service instead of a telecommunications service.The 2015 regulations invoked Title II of the Communications Act of 1934 to enable the FCC to oversee ISPs as "common carriers" and the internet itself as a public utility.Pai told the Senate Commerce it "will make a full and fair review of the record."