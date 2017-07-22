© Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags during a pro-government protest in Cologne, Germany July 31, 2016.
While German policy towards Turkey will change, it won't affect Turkish nationals residing in the country, German FM Sigmar Gabriel said, as the rift between the two countries deepens.

When "innocent German citizens are being arrested," it's not possible for the German government to "remain without a response," Gabriel said in an open letter, published both in German and Turkish in Bild.

Germany's policies towards Turkey will therefore change, he wrote, reiterating his previous statement. The policy change, however, will not affect the Turkish nationals residing in Germany.

"We will re-examine our cooperation and especially the economic aid to Turkey," the letter reads.

"However difficult the political relations between Germany and Turkey, one thing is clear: you, people of Turkish roots in Germany, belong here with us, whether you have a German passport or not."

Gabriel also noted that despite the row, Germany is "homeland" to many Turks and that Berlin has always been "committed to good relations with Turkey because we know that a good relationship between Germany and Turkey is important to you [Turks in Germany]."