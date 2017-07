"I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign," Sessions said in March when he announced that he would recuse himself from matters relating to the FBI probe of Russian interference in the election and any connections to the Trump campaign.

"Obviously I cannot comment on the reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence intercept that the Washington Post has not seen and that has not been provided to me," said Sarah Isgur Flores, a Justice Department spokeswoman in a statement.



She reiterated that Sessions did not discuss interference in the election.

The Washington Post just made Attorney General Jeff Sessions's rotten week even worse.In what appears to be yet another leaked NSA intercept, WaPo reports citing 'current and former American officials', that. If accurate, the report would amount to yet another straw on the camel's back of Sessions' relationship with the former ambassador - who has been at the center of many of the US media's stories alleging collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.When he announced his intentions to recuse himself from the DOJ's probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign back in March,Sessions opted to recuse himself after he failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak during his confirmation hearing with the Senate back in February.Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.However, Kislyak's accounts of two conversations with Sessions, then a top foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump, wereboth in the United States and in Russia. As WaPo details, one former official said that the intelligence indicates thatOfficials emphasized that the information contradicting Sessions comes from U.S. intelligence on Kislyak's communications with the Kremlin, and acknowledged that theHowever, WaPo waited about Kislyak's reports to his superiors concerning his meetings with Sessions. According to Kislyak, Sessions didn't discuss anything that could've influenced the election - i.e. nothing here fits in with the Don Jr. collusion narrative. And, more importantly, there's no way to corroborate Kislyak's characterization of the meeting.As the ambassador to the US, Kislyak is expected to meet with US lawmakers.However, after the tempestuous week that Sessions has had, this casts more doubt on the Attorney General's "answers" in the past.As a reminder,. Trump also faulted Sessions as giving "bad answers" during his confirmation hearing about his Russian contacts during the campaign.When asked earlier this week about a falling out between himself and Trump,* * *Finally we note that, although the WaPo report is unconfirmed - as the Flores quote above clearly indicates -In that case he can appoint another attorney general who won't have conflicts and does not need to recuse from the Russia probe - thus giving Trump justification to fire Mueller and have the new DOJ head continue the probe, likely quashing the Russia narrative once and for all.Not that this would even matter. As recent polls show, the American people stopped caring about Russia months ago.