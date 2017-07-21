© REUTERS/ Rodi Said
The Syrian army has established four humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians out of Raqqa, an army source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the necessity of the corridors arose as Daesh terrorists "have started threatening civilians as the army approaches and conduct unlawful actions."

"It was necessary to take emergency measures to protect and save our compatriots. We gave the people a chance to return to a normal life," the source said, adding that the militants were trying to hinder the evacuation by mining local roads and crossroads.

The Syrian army along with the US-led coalition and its rebel allies are currently conducting operations in the Raqqa province.

Since the beginning of the Syrian government forces' offensive in early July on Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital, Daesh terrorists have been expelled from the main oil producing areas of the province.

On Thursday, US special presidential envoy Brett McGurk said that Daesh terrorists that remain in the Syrian city of Raqqa have been surrounded.

On November 6, 2016, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced the start of the military operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh terrorist group with the assistance of the US-led coalition's airstrikes.