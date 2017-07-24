Society's Child
19-year-old girl found chopped up in London freezer in suspected honor killing - UPDATE: Suspects charged
RT
Fri, 21 Jul 2017 17:17 UTC
A 21-year-old woman, understood to be the cousin of the victim, was also injured in the attack and is in "serious but stable" condition in hospital.
She reportedly managed to escape with a knife wound to the neck. Hospital staff alerted police, who then went to the home to find the remains hidden in a freezer.
According to The Sun, police arrested three suspects, including the builder working on the house for the owners who live next door. They are reportedly questioning two men, 33 and 38, and a 29-year-old woman.
The perpetrator is believed to be the uncle of the 19-year-old and step-father of the other victim.
"The girls had got mixed up with a gang of guys. One wanted to marry one of the boys and her Pakistani family couldn't take that," a family friend of the owners told the tabloid.
"Whoever did this cut her up Jack the Ripper style."
A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Daily Mail a man was arrested when he tried to flee the country from Dover.
"Relatives told me that the man was Asian and was caught at Dover trying to leave the country.
"I heard he kidnapped them both and chopped one of them up and put her in the freezer. I heard he slit the other one's throat."
Police had been called to the address earlier over fears for the welfare of the two women.
They carried out a search of the detached property, which the victim's relative was reportedly renovating, and initially found nothing. They made the grim discovery during a second visit.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Price said police are working hard to understand the circumstances of this "despicable act" and establish the motive for the incident.
"At this early stage it is believed the two victims were taken to an address before being attacked.
"We also understand that the victims were known to their attackers."
Comment: Two men have been charged in connection with the murder:
Immediately following the murder, the Metropolitan police detained three suspects - two men and a woman - in connection with the killing. While the 29-year-old female has been released, police charged both male suspects.
The 33-year-old man was "charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of a 19-year-old woman," police said. "He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of a second victim, a woman aged in her 20s."
The second suspect in the case was "charged with the kidnap of both the 19-year-old woman and the woman aged in her 20s."
Both men, who have not been named, are scheduled to appear at the Wimbledon Magistrates Court Monday.
Earlier, media reports indicated that the perpetrators were believed to be the uncle of the 19-year-old and the step-father of the other victim. Neighbors also told local news outlets that the crime could have been an honor killing.
That has not yet been officially confirmed.
Police earlier noted that both kidnapped females knew their kidnappers who subjected them to the violent attack.
Police have also dismissed reports that the teenage victim had been "chopped up," saying the woman was discovered "intact," the Daily Mail reported.
A formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, but the post-mortem examination Friday confirmed an incised wound to the neck as the cause of death.
Police have identified the deceased and have informed her next of kin. They have yet to release her name.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
19-year-old girl found chopped up in London freezer in suspected honor killing - UPDATE: Suspects chargedA 19-year-old girl's body was allegedly chopped up and stuffed in a freezer after she was stabbed to death in a suspected honor killing at a £1.5 million home in South West London. A 21-year-old...