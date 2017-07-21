© Carlos Barria / Reuters

The Kremlin says media reports stating that US President Donald Trump held a second "secret" meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during G20 summit displays a lack of understanding and has prompted astonishment in Moscow."The use of such notion as "undisclosed" or "secret" meeting causes absolute astonishment and lack of understanding," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV, Channel One.Putin's spokesman also said "there were no undisclosed or secret meeting," adding, that these claims are "absurd."Peskov told Channel One that the existence of such reports in the MSM demonstrates the "unhealthy attitude" of the US establishment towards Russia.His words were partly echoed by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who said any meeting between any US and Russian official is immediately presented in the US media as something "criminal.""It appears that the very fact of a contact [of any US official] with the Russian officials turns into a sort of a criminal [act]," Ryabkov told Channel One's Sixty Minutes program.He also assumed that the whole story about the alleged 'secret' meeting is nothing but an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the US president.Ryabkov said.Earlier Wednesday, Trump also lashed out at what he called "sick" media reports about his alleged "secret" meeting with Putin at a state dinner during the G20 summit in Germany.he said in one of his Tweets.The first report about the alleged 'secret meeting' was apparently provided by Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a global political consultancy. In a newsletter to group clients, Bremmer reportedly said the meeting began "halfway" into the dinner and lasted "roughly an hour," according to the Washington Post.Speaking to other outlets later on, he said there was no one else within earshot at the time, meaning that the conversation must have been private. Bremmer's reports made headlines both in the US and beyond as mainstream media speculated on the content of the 'private' Trump-Putin dinner chat.