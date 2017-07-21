Puppet Masters
Kremlin blasts reports of a Putin-Trump secret meeting at G20 as "manifestation of schizophrenia"
RT
Wed, 19 Jul 2017 21:22 UTC
"The use of such notion as "undisclosed" or "secret" meeting causes absolute astonishment and lack of understanding," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV, Channel One.
Peskov said there was only one meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the summit and it was officially announced; and that Putin and Trump repeatedly exchanged their opinions during the [summit]. Putin's spokesman also said "there were no undisclosed or secret meeting," adding, that these claims are "absurd."
Peskov told Channel One that the existence of such reports in the MSM demonstrates the "unhealthy attitude" of the US establishment towards Russia.
"Presenting something like this as a meeting that could be kept secret from anybody is a manifestation of... schizophrenia," he said.
His words were partly echoed by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who said any meeting between any US and Russian official is immediately presented in the US media as something "criminal."
"It appears that the very fact of a contact [of any US official] with the Russian officials turns into a sort of a criminal [act]," Ryabkov told Channel One's Sixty Minutes program.
"Every leader has the right to communicate with whoever he or she wants in a way he or she see fit." Ryabkov added that "there are dozens of various contacts [between the world leaders] that are not being recorded."
He also assumed that the whole story about the alleged 'secret' meeting is nothing but an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the US president.
"Those, who raise an issue in such a way, are working on undermining the authority of President Trump and creating additional difficulties for him," Ryabkov said.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump also lashed out at what he called "sick" media reports about his alleged "secret" meeting with Putin at a state dinner during the G20 summit in Germany.
"The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!" he said in one of his Tweets.
The first report about the alleged 'secret meeting' was apparently provided by Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a global political consultancy. In a newsletter to group clients, Bremmer reportedly said the meeting began "halfway" into the dinner and lasted "roughly an hour," according to the Washington Post.
Speaking to other outlets later on, he said there was no one else within earshot at the time, meaning that the conversation must have been private. Bremmer's reports made headlines both in the US and beyond as mainstream media speculated on the content of the 'private' Trump-Putin dinner chat.
Comment: RT has more on this 'non-event":
Bremmer reported: "Never in my life as a political scientist have I seen two countries — major countries — with a constellation of national interests that are as dissonant, while the two leaders seem to be doing everything possible to make nice and be close to each other," he told Bloomberg's Charlie Rose. The two leaders spoke through Putin's interpreter, who, according to Bremmer, was the only third person to have been present during their conversation.
"There was no 'second meeting' between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner. The insinuation that the White House has tried to 'hide' a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd," the administration explained in a statement.
Addressing claims that the absence of the US translator might have been a breach of national security protocol, the statement said the translator who accompanied Trump spoke Japanese but had no command of Russian; that was why the two leaders used the Russian translator.
There was nothing sensational in the exchange as all leaders who gathered for the dinner "circulated throughout the room and spoke with one another freely," the White House said. "It is not merely perfectly normal, it is part of a President's duties, to interact with world leaders."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Kremlin blasts reports of a Putin-Trump secret meeting at G20 as "manifestation of schizophrenia"The Kremlin says media reports stating that US President Donald Trump held a second "secret" meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during G20 summit displays a lack of understanding...