Environmental activists and wildlife lovers are demanding that the skeleton of the sperm whale that was found dead at Gilakaladindi a few days ago be preserved.The manner in which the carcass of the giant mammal, classified as a protected species, was left to rot on the shore has raised the hackles of environmentalists.Vijayawada-based environmental activist Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, who mooted the idea of preserving the whale's skeleton, says the remains of the whale were preserved in the past. In the late 70s, a skeleton was preserved at Chirala in Prakasam district by CFR Sarma College with technical assistance from Zoological Survey of India. Andhra University also did the same about 30 years back, Srinivasa Rao recalled.A retired professor from Andhra University A V Raman wondered how officials ignore the whale and leave it to rot. He said it is rare animal and it has to be preserved.The dead whale was found on 15th July at Gilakaladindi and is still there.