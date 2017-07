It is a common theme among old episodes of COPS — suspects getting arrested over drugs, saying, "those aren't mine." Many times they are lying. However, many times they are not . As a breaking body camera video out of Baltimore appears to show, cops have no problem planting drugs to arrest innocent people. FOX 45 has obtained body camera footage from a Baltimore police officer that shows him planting a clear baggy of drugs. The 90-second clip also catches his fellow officers standing there in approval as he hides the drugs."I'm going to check here," he can be heard saying, as he walks back into the alley in a show for his body camera. Remarkably enough, he knew exactly where the 'drugs' were and was able to find them within seconds.The man was unable to pay his bail and rotted in that cage for six months until prosecutors viewed this footage.As FOX45 reports , the case was scheduled for trial last week. After a public defender reviewed the footage, he contacted the prosecutor in the case.In an email, the prosecutor says: "I've passed it up and we are all appalled ... something is going to happen because of this revelation."Indeed, something is going to happen. The Free Thought Project wants to encourage everyone who's ever been arrested or otherwise cited by these three corrupt cops to go back to the courts and challenge your convictions. No arrests these cops have made can be trusted.Exactly why he wasn't immediately arrested and thrown in jail after being seen on his own body camera planting drugs to frame an innocent man remains a mystery. And now, the Baltimore police department is being tight lipped."We take allegations like this very seriously and that's why we launched an internal investigation into the accusations. We are fortunate to have Body Worn Cameras which provide a perspective of the events as reported," the department said in their only statement.However, the Baltimore police department is known for their extensive history of corruption, and the chance of this officer facing any consequences is slim to none. One need only look at the case of Freddie Gray to learn how corrupt that system is.What will likely happen — in spite of the man having his charges dropped — is that the department will claim this officer was conducting some sort of demonstration on how to look for drugs. They will likely claim that this demonstration tainted the case and therefore, the man had to be released.The Free Thought Project has reached out to the Baltimore police department but we have not heard back. FOX 45 reports that the department would not say whether or not the drug planting cop was on active duty while their investigation is underway.