It hardly ever snows on Cape Town's fabled Table Mountain, but when it does in the internet era, it's definitely going to get caught on tape.

The courtesy comes from YouTuber Justin Hawthorne, who this past weekend experienced the fluffy precipitation from near the summit of the mesa.

Snowfall began around midday on Sunday 16 July, and lasted for around two minutes, Hawthorne notes in a comment.

"There had been a few lighter flurries over 15min or so prior. There were only a few spots on Table Mountain with visible snow that I saw leading up to this, but it clearly showed that snow had fallen on Saturday night — but a little."

"It was just fantastic to have had some snow falling during the day, in good weather conditions - so it made for a great shot," he added.


The video itself has gone viral in South Africa, climbing to second place on YouTube's Trending chart at the time of writing, and racking up over 55, 000 views. It has also been shared a number of times on Twitter.

Speaking of Twitter, a number of other users at the top of the 1086m tall mountain also captured the phenomenon this past weekend.

Table Mountain's last notable snowfall came in spring 2013.