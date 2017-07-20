Earth Changes
Rare snowfall filmed on Table Mountain, South Africa
memeburn
Wed, 19 Jul 2017 18:02 UTC
The courtesy comes from YouTuber Justin Hawthorne, who this past weekend experienced the fluffy precipitation from near the summit of the mesa.
Snowfall began around midday on Sunday 16 July, and lasted for around two minutes, Hawthorne notes in a comment.
"There had been a few lighter flurries over 15min or so prior. There were only a few spots on Table Mountain with visible snow that I saw leading up to this, but it clearly showed that snow had fallen on Saturday night — but a little."
"It was just fantastic to have had some snow falling during the day, in good weather conditions - so it made for a great shot," he added.
The video itself has gone viral in South Africa, climbing to second place on YouTube's Trending chart at the time of writing, and racking up over 55, 000 views. It has also been shared a number of times on Twitter.
Speaking of Twitter, a number of other users at the top of the 1086m tall mountain also captured the phenomenon this past weekend.
Table Mountain's last notable snowfall came in spring 2013.
Quote of the Day
"Based on our data on the financing of different 'Islamic State' terrorist units by private individuals, we have established that this money comes from 40 countries, including some G20 member-states."
~ VVP speaking to international media at the G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on 16 November 2015
Recent Comments
It is not anti-semitism or bigotry to recognise the abominations that Jews in Palestine are inflicting upon the Palestinian Nation, every hour,...
NASA is so incompetent. Hundreds of millions of dollars will probably be stolen, misappropriated into the coffers of SpaceX. The best way to make...
Sigh. More rambling, half-cocked nearly unreadable pseudo-intellectual ranting from Butler, who can't seem to get anyone to edit his writing. He...
Sad and beautiful at the same time.
I'm afraid that that is the way power works. But there is no doubt that power is always influenced by popular movements such as BDS. Ultimately, I...
