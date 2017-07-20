© Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock

Initial coin offerings (ICOs), or a means of crowd funding for blockchain technology companies have caught too much attention, according to the co-founder of the ethereum network Charles Hoskinson who says it's time for things to cool down in a big way.Hoskinson told Bloomberg.Data from Autonomous Research shows startups had raised $1.3 billion through digital coin sales, surpassing venture capital funding of blockchain companies, up more than six-fold from the total raised last year.Hoskinson says regulation is the biggest threat to digital tokens and it's likely the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could soon equate digital coins to securities.His concerns are echoed by Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of another money-transfer company based on the blockchain technology, ripple.Garlinghouse said. "If it talks like a duck and walks like a duck, the SEC will say it's a duck.""Regardless of regulation ICOs is here to stay," said Garlinghouse. "After it collapses they're going to pick up the pieces and say how do we do things differently."Valuation expert in cryptocurrencies, Aswath Damodaran who's often referred to as Wall Street's "dean of valuation," has no doubts about the future of digital coins, saying they have already replaced gold for younger investors. He predicts digital currencies will eventually be as important as the major paper currencies."All currency is... based on trust. If you don't trust paper currency, historically what you've done is you dumped paper currencies [and] you bought gold," Damodaran told CNBC.