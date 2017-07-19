© The Indian Express

"As a demonstration of the administration's commitment to supporting American businesses, DHS is providing this one-time increase to the congressionally set annual cap," Kelly said.

The decision threatens to reverse the trend of employers "raising pay to successfully recruit more unemployed Americans for lower-skilled jobs," said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a group that favors reduced immigration levels. This is yet another example of the administration and Congress failing to keep the Trump campaign promise of putting American workers first," he said.

"Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers from all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job, for, sometimes, less pay," Trump said. Last year, while on the campaign trail, Trump said he would "end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program."

"I've hired in Florida during the prime season ‒ you could not get help," Trump said in 2015. "You needed them, or we just might as well close the doors, because you couldn't get help in those hot, hot sections of Florida."

"A lot of the arguments for this kind of program boil down to this: No American worker will do that job. That is a lie. It is a lie. There is no job that Americans will not do," said Senator Tom Cotton (R-Oklahoma) in a speech on the Senate floor.



"If the wage is decent and the employer obeys the law, Americans will do the job. And if it's not, they should pay higher wages. To say anything else is an insult to the work ethic of the American people who make this country run."

