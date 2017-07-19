© State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs
Badakhshan floods, Afghanistan, July 2017 .
Officials in Afghanistan reported on 16 July that at least 16 people have been killed and 19 others injured in recent flash floods in the north eastern province of Badakhshan.

Afghanistan's Office of the State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs (SMDM) said that flooding affected 15 villages three districts of Nusay, Shekiay and Kuf Ab.

Around 250 houses were destroyed and over 100 others left damaged. It is thought that over 300 families have been displaced. SMDM says it is distributing compensation and relief supplies, including food items.

Parts of neighbouring Pakistan have suffered severe flooding since late June. In a report of 04 July, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 38 people had died in flooding across the country since 26 June, 2017.