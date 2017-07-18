© Nigerian Pilot

"Washington not only did not rescind the decision to expel our employees, but also refuses to issue visas to those who must travel as replacements," Zakharova said at her weekly press briefing,

"We expect that now, after the summit in Hamburg on July 7, the US side will show a more constructive approach," Zakharova surmised.

"The ongoing diplomatic conflict between Russia and the US is a form of pressure on Russia and Russia's Foreign Ministry. Why is it happening? Because President Trump is being forced to make excuses for his alleged "ties" with Russia, which is being constantly speculated about in the US media," he told Sputnik. Trump and his administration are being forced to demonstrate a tough position to be able to prove that these accusations are baseless, he added.

"The symmetrical measures, the so-called preservation of face' are very important in diplomacy. And if you take the liberty of being offensive, and such gestures are an evident offence at the diplomatic level, then you won't be reckoned with any further," the political analyst concluded.

