Dog attacks in Australia are increasing, withThe sharp rise in dog attacks is leaving children with horrific facial injuries and comes despite crackdowns on dangerous breeds. New research reveals that since 2003 the rate of dog attacks has increased by 57 per cent."Legislation has been introduced to restrict ownership of dangerous breeds in Australia yet rates of dog bites have increased," Associate Professor Leigh Blizzard said.Prof Blizzard warned underreporting masked the true extent of the problem."People are trying to avoid being investigated because their beloved pooch has bitten the baby," he said. NSW had the lowest rates of dog attacks."The burden on the public hospital system is significant. Some patients require multiple operations and they will be in hospital for weeks."It comes as the father of a three-year-old girl attacked by two rottweilers said she has been incredibly "brave" since the horrific attack.Avah Gibbs received facial injuries when she was attacked as she wandered past the dogs' toys in a relative's Blue Mountains yard on July 6."Avah is fine, she is recovering well, she is being very brave," Malcolm Gibbs said.The dogs were euthanised