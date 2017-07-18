© Craig Barritt / AFP



A TV station has apologized to a well-known Black Lives Matter activist after mistakenly attaching his photograph to a local story about a bank robbery.Tweets posted to CBS-affiliate KBOI in Idaho showed police restraining DeRay Mckesson, an activist and former Baltimore mayoral candidate, underneath the headline: "Would-be robber arrives early at banks to find doors locked."Mckesson later shared the tweet along with the caption: "I haven't been anywhere near a bank robbery. FYI."KBOI then deleted the original tweet and posted an apology to its Twitter feed."We messed up," the tweet read. "We mistakenly tweeted a photo of @deray with an unrelated story link about a bank robbery. We at KBOI are very sorry."Asked for his reaction, Mckesson told Raw Story: "I'm confused as to how the image of my arrest in Baton Rouge was affixed to a story about a bank robbery in Idaho, especially given that the suspect wasn't even black."Furious commenters noted that the picture was also used for another story carrying the headline: "Officer wounded in deadly ambush sues Black Lives Matter."Some have even pointed to ties between the Sinclair Broadcasting Group - the owners of KBOI - and US President Donald Trump, a critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, as reason for the tweets.