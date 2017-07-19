© Bernama



A major landslide occurred at the Midah Ria Flats in Taman Midah, Cheras here this morning, leading to the collapse of a section of the parking area.Two cars parked in the lot plunged along with other debris and landed in a monsoon drain about 100 metres away.No one was hurt in the landslide.The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the incident by a distress call at 6:45am.Its senior officer Shaharudin Abdul Wahid said that the landslide may have been caused by excessive underground water flow."We found excessive underground water flow in the area. The incident may have been (exacerbated) by recent heavy rain fall."Both the Fire and Rescue Department and City Hall were there this morning to check for further cracks in the area," Shaharudin said.The Fire and Rescue department has notified the Meteorological Department on the incident for their further action.