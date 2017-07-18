The community of Schefferville, located in the North of Quebec has seen its been shortened by Mother Nature.According to Francois Desy, who lives in the community with almost 200 people, the snow was visible a little more in altitude, on the small mountains near the city. Some white spots were visible on the mountains at low altitude.According to Mr. Desy, it would not have been a lot of accumulation on the ground, if this is only on the mountains a little more altitude. Since then, the rain that fell today melted the little snow that has fallen.but on the other hand, it is the reality of our city located near the 55th parallel," Says Mr. Desy. This is the reality of the communities of the north, even if it may not be normal in the middle of July. It was still a surprise for us this morning," he concludes.