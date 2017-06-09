© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

More June snows across the western states of the USA and a Nor'easter travels up the east coast of the USA and Canada this week with snow possible. The trend is clear that later and later snows have begun in 2015 with July snow through 3 of the last 3 years in the western USA. As with every grand solar minimum the inter-tropical convergence zone shifts, and with it brings unseasonable weather patterns as the new norm.