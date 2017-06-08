At least six people, including children and women, were killed after being hit by lightning across Bihar as heavy rains lashed a large part of the state on Wednesday, the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority said.Four people, including two women and one girl child, in Dhaamdaha block in Purnea district and two people including a woman in Aaryaari block in Sheikhpura district.The state government has announced a compensation of Rs.4 lakh each to the affected families.A large part of Bihar including Patna on Wednesday received medium and heavy rainfall. These were pre-monsoon showers, according to local Met department officials, adding that the state will continue to witness pre-monsoon showers over the next 48 hours.Source: Indo-Asian News Service