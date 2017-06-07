Two people were killed in a wild elephant attack in the Tanzania central region of Singida on Monday, police said.Debora Magiligimba, Singida Regional Police Commander, said that a group of 32 elephants stormed the remote village of Musimi in Ikungi District, killing two farmers.She said the incident occurred on Monday morning around 10 a.m.The situation caused mayhem in the village as most people were puzzled to learn that the largest mammals were in the village, the regional police chief said.Magiligimba further said the elephants might have strayed from either Maswa Game Reserve or Kigosi and Kizigo Game Reserves.According to the law on compensation for destruction made by wildlife, Tanzanian Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is responsible for compensating those who had been affected by elephants' invasion.Source: Xinhua