Four children were killed and two seriously injured when lightning struck them at Mundaro village in Giridih district today, police said.The children were all playing cricket and had taken shelter under a tree as rain accompanied by thunderbolt struck the area, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepak Sharma said.The SDPO said Asif Ansari (7), Saheed Ansari (9), Hasan Ansari (7) and Umar Farooq (9) were killed as lightning struck them while Mister Ansari (9) and Ahmed Ansari (12) were injured.The injured have been rushed to nearby hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.Source: Press Trust of India