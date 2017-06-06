© twitter/jack_jack62192 (screen capture)
A weather phenomenon known as a downburst descended upon Dallas, Texas on Sunday June 4th 2017. The amazing sight was captured by many on social media.

The downburst was also filmed by Nacorsha Anderson from a passing plane.


Downbursts are created by an area of significantly rain-cooled air that, after reaching ground level, spreads out in all directions producing strong winds. Dry downbursts are associated with thunderstorms with very little rain, while wet downbursts are created by thunderstorms with high amounts of rainfall.

Often, downbursts can produce straight-line wind damage over an area as small as 1 mile to as large as 250 miles from the center of the downdraft. A downburst that spans a distance less than 2.5 miles in diameter is considered a microburst.