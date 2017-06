© Bill Metallinos

Photo Details

Corfu, Greece Coordinates:

The photo above showing a startling fireball appearing to rip apart the night sky was seen during a star observation session at Mount Pantokrator on the Greek island of Corfu.I had set my camera up to get a picture of our small group and before long this brilliant meteor lit up the surrounding landscape.You can see the reflection on my 16 in (41 cm) telescope, on the table at right-center and on the side of my car.Click here to see a short animation. [Revised May 2017]: Canon EOS 40D camera; 15mm fisheye lens; f/2.8; ISO 800; 30-second exposure; Photoshop; Cropped.