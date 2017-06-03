Four people were killed and five others injured in lightning strikes in Naogaon, Chapainawabganj and Jessore districts on Friday, reports UNB.In Naogaon, two workers -- Shahidul Islam, 48, son of Moslem Uddin, and Rasi Chowdhury, 30, son of Mahfuzul Haque, -- suffered injuries after a thunderbolt struck them at Kuchinda-Kamarpara village in Sapahar upazila in the evening.They were first taken to Sahapar Upazila Health Complex from where they were referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as their condition deteriorated, said officer-in-charge of Sapahar police station Samsul Alam Shah.The duo died on the way to the RMCH, the OC added.Besides, four people were injured after they were hit by a lightning strike at Uchadanga village in the upazila at the same time.In Chapainawabganj, Jerina Beum, 40, wife of Sentu Ali, died on the spot after a lightning strike hit her while collecting mango beside her home at Trimohoni in Shibganj upazila in the afternoon, said Kamruzzaman, a ward member of Mobarakpur union in the upazila.In Jessore, a thunderbolt hit a man, Wajiur Rahman, 37, at Awalagati village in Keshobpur upazila in the afternoon while collecting mango from a tree, leaving him dead on the spot, said locals.His son Mintu, 12, was also injured in the strike, they added.