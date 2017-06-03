© Reuters photo: Brian Snyder



Hillary is retired, but courtiers help her maintain the appearance of importance.The funniest episode in the protective yet revealing new Hillary Clinton profile arrives when we learn that this sad, unemployed, 69-year-old lady is so desperate to keep her self-image alive that she still employs flunkies and retainers to treat her as though she actually were the president, or the secretary of state, or a president in waiting, or at very least the leader of the opposition.Ouch. Hillary Rodham Clinton isn't merely in a state of denial. She has become Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense.Her staffers are so many Haley Joel Osments — too kind (and too attached to their salaries) to tell her thatShe doesn't need briefings. She doesn't need to do interviews. She doesn't need to write the book she is writing (after so many indigestible volumes, why bother with one more?). She doesn't need to stake out a politically nuanced position on James Comey's firing or scramble to get out in front of the Resistance parade.Clinton tells Traister, vaguely, "Take me out of the equation as a candidate. You know, I'm not running for anything," and indeed she isn't, right now, since this isn't an election year.Take her Wellesley address on Friday: utterly bonkers for a commencement speech. Newly minted graduates expect to hear something useful or at least funny or informative or, failing all else, sentimental. Clinton did a bit of this, then started lobbing word-mortars far over their heads at Donald Trump, making the kinds of Nixon comparisons that every Democrat, and lots of non-Democrats, have been making for months.with zero acknowledgment that her own actions to evade scrutiny of her e-mail were the cause of Comey's entirely justified and indeed shockingly forgiving criminal investigation.even though even she acknowledges that the actual content of the WikiLeaks e-mails from her own fellow Democrats was "inconsequential."a non-falsifiable theory with no evidence behind it except that citizens supposedly came up to her and said things like, "Gosh, I'm not sure we're ready for a woman president," with the added fillip that women who voted against her are internalized misogynists.particularly in Wisconsin," channeling an investigation from progressive fantasists published in The Nation that is so lacking in credibility that it was debunked by Slate and ignored by most of the Hillary-friendly media.Clinton does not mention that she made more campaign stops in Arizona than in Wisconsin. She forgets that she ignored the advice of her own husband that it was unwise to write off white working-class voters. She does not allude to her having hidden from the public a bout with pneumonia until she was forced to release information when a random bystander happened to make a video of her collapsing on a mild day in New York City. She doesn't reflect on her uninspiring speeches or her off-putting personality.In lieu of all of this, Clinton seeks to present herself as the most forceful opponent of the Trump administration. Should the president be impeached, she'll be able to say: Hey, I called it! But she isn't leading the national conversation, she's mouthing along with it, like any other retiree talking back to cable news at home.