Health & Wellness
Late night screen time is ruining the sleep and mental health of teens
Mental Health Today
Wed, 31 May 2017 00:00 UTC
A study of 1,101 Australian secondary school students aged between 13 and 16 years found that those who reported high levels of night-time mobile phone use also reported higher levels of depression, externalising behaviour and low self-esteem after a year.
Mobile phone usage was seen to increase as adolescents progressed through school.
Sleep was disrupted due to the bright light from screens disrupting the natural sleep circadian rhythm and messages received spiking cognitive and emotional arousal before sleep.
The researchers stressed that adolescents should use clocks instead of mobile phones for alarms and that parents should educate children by demonstrating good habits with their phones themselves.
This study was published by the Society for Research in Child Development.
Comment: Blue light - it's not for night: What screen time does to a child's brain & sensory processing ability
Night-time exposure to LED-illuminated devices (most of the screens out there today: computers, tablets, phones, flat screen TVs, e-readers, video games) suppresses melatonin and disrupts the natural sleep cycle.See also:
This Scientific American article describes the following study where volunteers spent several evenings reading for a prolonged period of time before a 10PM imposed bedtime. Some used printed books and some used e-readers. Those who used e-readers took longer to fall asleep, had less REM sleep and felt sleepier and less alert for hours after they woke up in the morning - even if they had gotten the same amount of sleep.
We repeatedly see sleep cycle issues in the children who come to our clinic. When we probe, we almost inevitably hear that they're playing video games, using social media or watching TV for an extended period before they go to bed. Sleep cycle disruptions are a significant contributor to ADHD and other mood and behavioral issues.
- One in five young teenagers losing sleep over social media use
- What screen addiction is doing to your children
- The effects of smartphone light on your brain and body
- Survey finds adolescents on social media have reduced satisfaction in life
See Also:
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Kabul: Several protesters reportedly killed, dozens injured in clashes with riot police
- Hungarian PM Orban: Soros 'mafia state' speech a declaration of war
- Bright meteor fireball observed over England and N.W France
- Late night screen time is ruining the sleep and mental health of teens
- U.S. ranked the 114th most peaceful nation on earth says 11th annual "Global Peace Index"
- Elite donors bankrolling Tory campaign under investigation for fraud, tax dodging
- Giant dust storm sweeps through Khartoum, Sudan
- June snow in Moscow just as Trump pulls out of Paris climate deal
- Tory charged over 2015 election expenses just a week before Britain votes
- Putin regarding Trump relationship: 'How can you be friends with someone you've never met?'
- Snowden's epic rant smashes the police state, 'Terrorists don't take our rights, government does'
- 'Total lack of sensitivity:' German student's deportation to Nepal leaves classmates 'traumatized'
- Rosneft gains access to vast oil transportation system in Iraqi Kurdistan
- The never-ending list Of Killary's excuses for losing a rigged election
- Huge tornado terrifies locals in southern Russia
- Vision continues to develop until mid-life: Brain research extends timeline for visual cortex maturity
- Driving Mr. Stone: Putin gives Oliver a lift, says 'Snowden not a traitor but what he did was wrong'
- According to whistle-blower, ISIS war is opposition plot to oust Duterte
- Ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem posters: 'Kill female soldiers and IDF commanders'
- Mini black hole created in laboratory by world's most powerful X-ray laser
- Hungarian PM Orban: Soros 'mafia state' speech a declaration of war
- Elite donors bankrolling Tory campaign under investigation for fraud, tax dodging
- Tory charged over 2015 election expenses just a week before Britain votes
- Putin regarding Trump relationship: 'How can you be friends with someone you've never met?'
- Snowden's epic rant smashes the police state, 'Terrorists don't take our rights, government does'
- Rosneft gains access to vast oil transportation system in Iraqi Kurdistan
- The never-ending list Of Killary's excuses for losing a rigged election
- Driving Mr. Stone: Putin gives Oliver a lift, says 'Snowden not a traitor but what he did was wrong'
- According to whistle-blower, ISIS war is opposition plot to oust Duterte
- Ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem posters: 'Kill female soldiers and IDF commanders'
- Qatar-Saudi spat threatens Riyadh's influence but what are the Saudis really worried about?
- UK TV stations ditching election polls because they're too unreliable
- Putin calm on Paris climate change agreement: 'Don't worry, be happy'
- 60 military grade assault rifles found hidden onboard Miami-Rio flight
- Ex-DNC official slams Hillary Clinton for her 'election loss blame game'
- Maduro promises to hold referendum on new Venezuelan constitution
- Central Bank of Russia plans to build & introduce its own 'bitcoin'
- Hillary Clinton loses it again as France debunks 'Russian hacking' claims
- More destabilization: Pentagon requests $1.8bn to arm & train fighters in Iraq
- Putin: American business can help restore dialogue between United States & Russia
- Kabul: Several protesters reportedly killed, dozens injured in clashes with riot police
- U.S. ranked the 114th most peaceful nation on earth says 11th annual "Global Peace Index"
- 'Total lack of sensitivity:' German student's deportation to Nepal leaves classmates 'traumatized'
- Reported rise in Japanese men buying insurance policy that protects against false groping claims
- Nearly half of Americans die all but broke
- Migration agency reports up to 5,000 asylum seekers in Germany not fingerprinted or photographed
- 3 California correctional officers found guilty of 2nd-degree murder of mentally ill inmate
- U.S. Secret Service relaxing marijuana policy to boost numbers
- FBI agents converge on Dearborn, Michigan home for 'national security issue'
- Girl, 16, accused of killing Uber driver with stolen knife and machete
- 'Utter depravity': Child murderer sentenced to 70yrs in prison for throwing his infant son off bridge
- Palestinian teenage girl shot & killed after allegedly stabbing Israeli soldier
- 10,000 opportunists falsely claim to have been at concert during Manchester attack to get free tickets
- Kiev names street after Nazi collaborator and war criminal
- Egyptian man found guilty and sentenced to death for raping 20-month-old girl
- Europol combats dark web pedophiles and child abuse cold cases via crowdsourcing
- Children now face fines and arrest if they don't have a permit to mow grass for money
- Shaun King: Cops killed 3 unarmed 15-year-old-boys in under a month, media attention lacking
- Ignorant article of the week: 'Why It Matters That the Portland Killer Was a Far-Left Extremist'
- Trump pulls out of The #ParisAgreement on Climate
- 15th century ovarian tumor with teeth discovered in Portugal church graveyard
- Flashback: The after costs of war: America is STILL paying for the Civil War
- President Carter's inferiority complex? Zbigniew Brzezinski's Russia-hating obsession dominated U.S. foreign policy
- 'Beren and Lúthien': JRR Tolkien book released a century after he wrote it
- Ancient history - The deja vu dodo
- JFK's Russian Conspiracy: How a 'secret back-channel' may have saved the world
- Archaeologists discover Neolithic henge monument and burial site in England that could date back to 2000 B.C.
- The lessons of Sgt. Pepper's 50 years later: Stop fighting one another and focus on the real enemy
- Paul Craig Roberts - "Kennedy assassinated by a conspiracy between the CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secret Service"
- May 29, 1859: Meteor explosion startles Florida residents
- Against Our Better Judgement: How the USA was used to create Israel
- Grand architect of modern terrorism: The true horror of Zbigniew Brzezinski's policies
- Crimes of Britain: A deadly history of collusion with terrorists
- John Lennon 'murdered by CIA-trained killer to stop ex-Beatle radicalising youth
- Trojan War? New genetic study shows invaders may have ousted Stonehenge people
- Traces of South America's earliest people found under ancient dirt pyramid
- Essay by Winston Churchill on 'alien life' discovered at Missouri museum
- Out of Europe rather than out of Africa, new study suggest
- Best of the Web: Graham Hancock: Why Science Should Cherish Its Rebels - The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis Is Anything But Dead
- The FBI - No legal basis but lots of kompromat
- Vision continues to develop until mid-life: Brain research extends timeline for visual cortex maturity
- Mini black hole created in laboratory by world's most powerful X-ray laser
- Fault running under San Diego capable of producing stronger and more frequent earthquakes than previously known
- 3bn years old and 3bn light years away black hole cosmic wave detected in 2017
- In world-first trials scientists are using embryonic stem cells to treat Parkinson's and blindness
- World's largest airplane rolls out of its hanger for first time
- Delta and JetBlue will test replacing boarding passes with facial and fingerprint recognition technology
- Asteroid strike may have 'tipped axis' of Saturn's moon Enceladus
- The cognitive differences between males and females
- NASA to release artificial clouds in the sky above Maryland coast
- Most smartphone apps share your data with 3rd party services
- Unexpected complications: CRISPR gene editing can introduce hundreds of unintended mutations into the genome
- Methane leaks may lead to cooling instead of warming: Scientists find a 'totally unexpected' source of climate cooling
- New impact flash seen on Jupiter
- Bitcoin and other blockchain technology 'is where the internet was in 1992' - Dutch CEO
- A key feature of the human brain has just been found in monkeys
- Synesthesia: Can you hear what you see?
- Google's AutoML AI won't destroy the World...yet
- Insect anomaly: 17-Year cicadas emerging 4 years early
- Microsoft wants to store data in DNA within the next three years
- Giant dust storm sweeps through Khartoum, Sudan
- June snow in Moscow just as Trump pulls out of Paris climate deal
- Huge tornado terrifies locals in southern Russia
- Ivanka - Anyone who tells you we're enduring "unprecedented global warming" is lying or woefully misinformed
- Swarm of earthquakes rattle Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
- 1 dead, 2 missing as Taiwan fights floods; nearly 2 feet of rain in under 11 hours
- Evacuated Manam Islanders facing food shortages after April eruption
- 10,000 lightning strikes light up the Australian state of Victoria
- Pack of 3 dogs attack man and woman in Sydney, Australia
- Car falls into sinkhole in El Cajon, California
- Coldest start to winter since 1943 for Adelaide, Australia
- South Africa's Cape Town contends with worst drought in over a century
- One of the strongest storms in two decades hits Mexico City
- Dreaded white-nose syndrome confirmed in Alabama bat species for first time
- Imminent birth of vast iceberg threatens to 'fundamentally change' Antarctic Peninsula
- Woman in her 90s dies following attack by pit bull terrier in Virginia Beach
- Three earthquakes in 5 minutes reported at Bárðarbunga volcano in Iceland
- At least 10 killed and 27 injured by lightning strikes across Bangladesh
- Scientists: Humans bringing about sixth mass extinction of life on Earth
- A Holocene Temperature Reconstruction Part 1: the Antarctic
- Bright meteor fireball observed over England and N.W France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Buffalo, New York
- Meteor fireball filmed over Asiago, Italy
- Mystery remains over boom loud enough to rattle houses in Bay of Islands, New Zealand
- Rare daytime meteor photographed at Namadgi National Park, Australia
- Meteor fireball spotted in New Territories, Hong Kong
- Meteor fireball reported over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over Texas
- Meteor fireball filmed over Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Green meteor fireball turns on explosive performance over New Zealand
- Bright meteor fireballs recorded over Brazil
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Late night screen time is ruining the sleep and mental health of teens
- Minnesota measles outbreak exceeds all cases in 2016... for entire US
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Keeping it Rill About the Pill
- Commonly prescribed psychiatric drugs kill more users than illegal drugs
- Why screening and synthetic drugs fail to relieve symptoms of poor thyroid function
- After promising tests, researchers pin their hopes on methylene blue to treat aging skin
- Sweden to ban glyphosate...and vinegar?
- Why managing iron levels is crucial to your health
- 'Game-changer for autism': Study finds 100-year-old drug reverses symptoms
- A shocking new low in the vaccine debate
- Scientists investigate pigs in connection with Congo's new Ebola outbreak
- The media ignores America's drinking water crisis
- Cholesterol is vital: Your body is incapable of making hormones without it
- Doctor jumps onstage to warn crowd to leave Vaxxed film
- Magnesium and the weight loss connection
- God created tumors for a reason
- The best probiotic for brain and gut health
- What it is like to be struck by lightning
- Dirty electricity and what it means for your health
- Italy facing unprecedented mandatory vaccine push
- Questions you're not supposed to ask about life in a sick society
- Learning to read profoundly transforms the brain from stem to cortex
- Jordan Peterson on how to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
- Forest Kindergarten: Running free in Germany's outdoor preschools
- Stop asking kids how they're doing in school
- Top two reasons why people commit suicide
- Touch isolation: Is lack of touch destroying men?
- Waldorf-inspired principles for holistic parenting
- Awe engages your vagus nerve
- Why do we fidget?
- Cute aggression? What is that?
- 'Love hormone' Oxytocin could help spread kindness between strangers
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Tips on overcoming confirmation bias
- Gratitude: How it motivates us to become better people
- 5 insidious phrases sociopaths and narcissists use to undermine your confidence
- Overscheduling kids prevents self-discovery
- Does living with less actually make one happier?
- 7 signs that you are probably smarter than average, no IQ test required
- To understand others, know thyself
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- 'Banging sounds from the sky' recorded in Staten Island, New York
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- BlessU-2! Robot 'priest' offers automated blessings at German church
- Journalist whisperer: Lavrov gives perfect answer to extremely boring question
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
Quote of the Day
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
biggest world criminal alongside IsraHell, Saudi Arabia and the UK
What is this? I feel there's something substantial behind it, but it's written like mumbo jumbo with no links or references.
She should look in the mirror, for there she might find the real person to blame for all her mistakes. Alas, though, mediocre people, especially...
"The state needs to know who at every moment of time stands on both sides of the financial chain" No, no it does not. Keep your grubby hands and...
Late night screen time is ruining the sleep and mental health of teensPoor sleep quality due to late-night texting or calling has been linked to an increase in depression and low self-esteem in adolescents, say researchers. A study of 1,101 Australian secondary...