Mother Kabuntalan town in Maguindanao province is a virtual waterworld, with 17 barangays under water and nearly 4,000 families displaced by floods.
The town of Mother Kabuntalan in Maguindanao has been placed under a State of Calamity after floods from nonstop rains displaced at least 3,586 families.

According to Mother Kabuntalan Administrator Anwar Salik, at least 17 barangays in the town are under water, including key facilities such as the Municipal Hall, PNP station and several schools.

The local government unit said it was constantly monitoring the situation to determine those needing help to move to dry areas or get relilef.

The rains have also affected nearby towns in Maguindanao the past few days.