© REUTERS/ALEXANDER PANCHENKO



As many 12 people were killed and scores injured by falling trees and debris from buildings as a violent storm swept through Moscow.Pictures posted on social media showed uprooted trees, shattered bus shelters and a construction crane that blew over in the storm.Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin offered his condolences to the victims and said that several hundred trees were uprooted. "We are taking the necessary measures to deal with the consequences," he said on Twitter.TASS news agency quoted him as saying.He said hundreds of trees were toppled, as meteorologists reported winds of up to 80kmh.News agencies reported falling trees and street lights had blocked roads and metro railways.Moscow is usually spared such extreme weather, though high winds are not unusual in the region in the summer months.Between eight and 11 people died in storm in the capital in 1998.Reuters