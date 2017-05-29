The unexplained noise has been described as a "roaring" and "rumbling" noise, which has happened every few minutes over night.

A loud "booming" noise has been heard above Nottingham and people are desperate to find out what it was.

Many people have taken to Twitter to try and find out where it is coming from with one person saying: "It sounds like the war of the worlds in Nottingham at the moment. Unknown catastrophically loud noise every two minutes."

People have been desperate to find out where the noise is coming from with one person claiming the noises occurred every one and a half minutes.

One Twitter user called James Pearce even recorded the mysterious rumbling sound which has been heard over Lenton and Wollaton.


Another person called Sam Barker was trying to find out what the echoing noise could be.


The police have been made aware of the noise but it is still unclear where it is coming from.

This isn't the first time a mysterious noise has woken people up in the middle of the night though, back in March an unexplained loud bang frightened families in Nottingham.