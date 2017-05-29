Society's Child
600kg of crystal meth worth $120 million seized in massive Philippines drug bust
RT
Mon, 29 May 2017 14:19 UTC
The 604kg of methamphetamine, also known as 'shabu,' was found stowed away at two warehouses Friday in Valenzuela City.
One Philippines national was arrested and two men named as Jhu Ming-Jyun and Chen Min are wanted in connection with the discovery, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency in Manila.
The high-grade meth, stuffed into plastic bags, was presented to the media on Monday.
"This is a good sign of cooperation not only of the different agencies under the present administration but also the international community," said Philippines National Bureau of Investigation director, Ferdinand Lavin, report the South China Morning Post.
"According to the Philippines side, this case is the largest drug trafficking bust made by the Philippines since China and Philippines launched cooperation against cross-border drug smuggling," Chinese customs officials said in a statement.
In October Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte made a state visit to China to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Duterte's war on drugs has reportedly claimed thousands of lives, with the Philippines police forces accused of involvement in 2,500 deaths of alleged drug offenders, according to Amnesty International. The government deny accusations there is any "coordinated effort to kill drug suspects".
In March, Duterte emphasized his commitment to tackling drugs, warning potential drug dealers, "You will die."
"Either you kill me or I kill you," he added. "I am committed to stop drugs before I got out."
The Philippines government is currently fighting to stop a group affiliated to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) from gaining a foothold in the country. Duterte suggested hiring Muslim separatists and Maoist soldiers to push back jihadist militants.
The human heart cries out for help; the human soul implores us for deliverance; but we do not heed their cries, for we neither hear nor understand. But the man who hears and understands we call mad, and flee from him.
