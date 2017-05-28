© KCNA / Reuters

North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile which appears to be a ballistic missile, Yonhap news reports, citing South Korea's military.Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang launched a projectile in the eastern direction from Wonsan, Gangwon Province at dawn."The president was immediately notified of the situation, and the president ordered the NSC Standing Committee at 7:30 am," the military statement said.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said the North Korean launch poses a risk to air traffic in the area as well as to vessels navigating the Sea of Japan.Pyongyang announced earlier this month that it had successfully tested the Pukguksong-2 intermediate range ballistic missile after a projectile was detected landing in international waters off Japan's east coast. The allegedly nuclear-capable missile was launched just a week after North Korea launched its Hwasong-12 rocket.The launch comes amid extremely high tensions on the Korean Peninsula. On Sunday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis warned that a conflict with North Korea would be "catastrophic.""The North Korean regime has hundreds of artillery cannons and rocket launchers within range of one of the most densely populated cities on earth, which is the capital of South Korea," Mattis said on CBS's 'Face the Nation.'"This regime is a threat to the region, to Japan, to South Korea. And in the event of war, they would bring danger to China and to Russia as well," the Pentagon chief added. "But the bottom line is it would be a catastrophic war if this turns into a combat if we're not able to resolve this situation through diplomatic means."