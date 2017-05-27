© Google Maps

Tens of terrorists were killed or wounded in heavy clashes between the ISIL and Al-Nusra Front (also known as Fatah al-Sham Front or the Levant Liberation Board) in Arsal heights, local sources reported on Saturday.They went on to say that tens of terrorists, including several field commanders, from both sides were killed or wounded in the clashes, adding that six commanders of ISIL were killed in the clashes as well.The sources said that 27 of bodies of ISIL are in the positions controlled by the Al-Nusra and Ahle al-Sham.In the meantime, 11 fighters of Al-Nusra and Saraya Ahle al-Sham, including Al-Nusra Field Commander Abu al-Zobeir, have been killed in the fighting, the sources said, adding that the Lebanese Army's artillery units, meanwhile, pounded terrorist groups' movement in Arsal heights from their positions in Northern territories.In relevant developments in the country in late April, al-Nusra Front attacked positions of the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group in the border zone between Syria and Lebanon."The fighting between Nusra and Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) resumed in the Flitah area on the Syrian territory, very close to the Lebanese border. Nusra militants attacked Daesh positions," the source said, adding that, RIA Novosti reported."The Lebanese army and Hezbollah in the Arsal area keep their part of the border under control and are ready to strike terrorists at any moment if the latter try to cross the border," the source noted.