As the Sun begins it's 400 year cycle of lowered activity, a change in UV out would also be expected with this energy output reduction. It seem that an increase in UV-B is now affecting bees, ants and flies globally altering their daylight activities such as feeding and reproduction. The UV spectrum is becoming so intense that insects that are active during the day are seeking shelter for the intense shift in their visual spectrum. Since they don't see in Infrared they cannot forage at night and are starving because they cannot access a food source. This is not a good sign as we need these insects to pollinate our crops. Without these pollinators crop yield will decrease along with losses due to out so season weather. This is unexpected side effect of the new mini ice age. reduction in pollinators.