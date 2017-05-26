© Sputnik



© Daniel Dreifuss



The new draft bill introduced into the US Congress, demanding a comprehensive official report on Russia's alleged measures to undermine the United States, including the assessment of the RT broadcaster, is reminiscent of the Ronald Reagan administration's tactics, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency, said Friday.On Monday, Salud Carbajal, a member of the US House of Representatives, introduced the Reporting on Influence and Subversion by the Kremlin Act (RISK Act), requesting a report from the Department of State on Moscow's alleged subversive measures aimed against the United States, which, according to Carbajal, would be the first such report to Congress since 1986. The proposal singled out the need to assess RT, labeled as "propaganda outlet" in the bill text.According to Carbajal, the project is based on 1985 Congressional requirement for the State Department to submit a report on the USSR's alleged attempts to undermine the United States' role internationally.The RT editor-in-chief said that the broadcaster lost count of bills aiming to "limit, forbid and suppress" the media outlet."They have not suggested to arrest us yet, but I do not think we will have to wait long for it," Simonyan said.Russia has faced repeated allegations from the United States that it may have influenced the 2016 presidential election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied US claims that it meddled in the election and called such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in February that Moscow had never interfered in foreign states' internal affairs and was not intending to do so in the future.Ronald Reagan was the 40th US President in office between 1981-1989. US Senator Joseph McCarthy was famous for his role in a 1950s mass campaign for weeding out Soviet spies in the United States.