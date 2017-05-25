Video footage has emerged, showing Syrian Army and its allies targeting a convoy of ISIS terrorists.According to the field reports, Syrian Forces targeted an ISIS convoy, consisting of dozens of vehicles, in Zaza Triangle area, located in the eastern countryside of Homs province.But this was of course not the greatest achievement of the day. Earlier on Thursday, units of the Syrian Army and its allies made significant progress at the south-eastern axis of Palmyra as they managed to liberate the entire southern countryside of Homs province.Following the new achievement, paths of forces liberating the surrounding areas of Palmyra and those who previously made progress at Sabaa Biar area in the eastern countryside of Damascus province, have finally crossed after they met at Damascus-Baghdad highway. The two are now jointly making advancements against ISIS.They already managed to gain some 5000 square kilometers of land and thus connected back the surroundings of Palmyra with countryside areas of Damascus province.Road access for terrorists between eastern Qalamoon region and desert areas of Homs province was also cut, meaning terrorists of Jaysh Al Islam and Forces of Martyr Ahmad Al Abdo that are still lurking inside the areas of eastern Qalamoon, are now besieged.