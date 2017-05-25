© National Park Service
Trail Ridge Road covered in snow, as seen in this photo taken on Monday.
The National Park Service has closed Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park after last week's snowstorm buried the road.

The road had been clear of snow this time last week, but the snowstorm that hit the Front Range late last week dumped more snow over the road.

High winds have led to snow drifts, but crews began trying to clear the road today. It is not clear when the road might be re-opened, officials said.

