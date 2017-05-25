Two children lost their lives as lightning fell at Dhamna village under Jarmundi Police Station area of this district.

Police sources today said that the children were playing outside their home last evening when due to heavy rainfall lightning struck in which the children were killed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sonu Kumar (14) and Rakhi Kumari (12).

However, the parents rushed to children to a local hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.