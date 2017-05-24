© RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

The United States' media coverage of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President Donald Trump on May 10 was an example of "medieval bigotry," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.Zakharova reportedly specified that scandal which arose from the published photos of the White House meeting was "nonsense."During the meeting between Lavrov and Trump only two photographers, one from each side, were present, while other media representatives were denied an accreditation for the event. The Russian photojournalist was a TASS employee, who regularly serves as Lavrov's personal photographer. The Russian Foreign Ministry and TASS published photos from the meeting, while the US side released no official photos, which triggered dismay in the US media.Last week, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed highly classified information to Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during their meeting at the White House.Following the reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington had such a desire.