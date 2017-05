Q: We need the investigation?



A: I think we absolutely need the investigation.



Q: Trump has said the appointment of Robert Mueller divides this country. You disagree with that assessment, you think it's a good idea?



A: I think that all these questions need to be answered so that the administration can get back to work.

Washington's most entertaining diplomat probably doesn't even know that she works for WashingtonMost Americans have rewarding careers sitting behind computer desks or McDonald's drive-thru windows—and usually these tenure-track professions end with an OxyContin overdose, a hernia, death, or all three at the exact same time.But not everyone is so fortunate. Some people have extremely tedious, soul-crushing jobs.Take, as a tragic example, Nikki Haley. As the US ambassador to the United Nations, Haley'sSometimes she's allowed to transmit State Department policy to a television news host. But that's it. A major, boring bummer.Talk about a dead-end job. It's no wonder Nikki Haley US foreign policy —you expect her to mindlessly parrot the policies of the country that she represents as a diplomat? Ambassadors are people too, and Ambassador Lives Matter.So it comes as no surprise that while Trump has called the "investigation" into his "ties" with Russia a mindless witch hunt, Nikki Haley thinks it's a great idea.In yet another sparkling television appearance, Haley told America:Nice save?