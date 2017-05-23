Just one month after "Steve" a new type of plasma streamer in glow mode due to strong electrification in Earth's atmosphere in April 2017, that never before observed phenomenon is back again, but this time the intensity is so strong that the field aligned currents are visible twisting in the skies. Follow that with ground to sky lightning and sprites, blue ionospheric lightning all while we still have a 6x increase in intensity ramp up into the grand solar minimum.