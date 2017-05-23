Three children were struck dead by lightning, while another was seriously injured, at Aladageri village of Hirekerur taluk on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Alfaz Khan Ahmed Khan Pathan, Afreed Khan Imam Sab Pathan and Abdul Khader Geelani Abdul Ghani Kod, all aged 14 and residents of Ranebennur. The condition of another boy, Shameer Khan Pathan, is stated to be critical.

According to police, the children had come to the Barpur Shah Wali Dargah in the village with their families. Lightning struck them when they were returning home.