The victim, identified as Tapan Kumar Dey, was declared dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital. The other four injured CRPF jawans are undergoing treatment. Some of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.The officer and the jawans were posted at CRPF 165 BN camp.The incident occurred on Saturday night when the deceased officer and the jawans were conducting vigil in the area. While the five CRPF personnel were out conducting vigil, they were struck by lightning. After hearing about the incident, locals rushed to the spot.The victims' colleagues were also informed and called to the scene. They rescued all the five persons from the spot and rushed them to the hospital. The locals said that there were thundershowers in the area on Saturday night when the accident took place.According to the police, a minor boy was also killed in Ghagra area under Belpahari police station of Jhargram on Saturday night after being struck by lightning. The victim has been identified as Laxman Mandi (12) who stepped out of his house during the rain and lightning. Some other villagers were also injured in the incident, police added.