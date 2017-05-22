Puppet Masters
Trump: No more handing out foreign grant money for nothing
Sun, 21 May 2017 22:24 UTC
Currently Israel receives about $3 billion in US military grants annually, while Egypt gets $1.3 billion. Jordan is the recipient of some $350 million in military giveaways and Pakistan gets about $265 million. All of the countries involved in the grant program would see, under the Trump budget, grant figures either drop significantly, or be replaced altogether by a loan to be used to purchase US military hardware.
Trump's full budget proposal will be released on Tuesday, and reportedly includes up to 31-percent cuts to the budgets of the State Department and the US Agency for International Development, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Pushback on Capitol Hill against the move, however, is growing, as current and former lawmakers point out that the grant program allows allies that would not otherwise be eligible for international loans the opportunity to purchase cutting-edge US military hardware. Those countries now receiving grants would likely look to China and Russia if Washington shifted the playing field, according to reports.
In suggesting that most countries that currently receive grants from Washington would refuse loans, the State Department internal memo asserted: "Without such assistance, partners will likely either not develop/sustain those capabilities, or may turn to other countries to assist them in developing them," cited by Wsj.com.
The memo detailed that replacing the grants with loans "will not assist the vast majority of countries that receive this support, since they would not desire to take out, or would not qualify for an international loan."
A congressional aide quoted by the Wall Street Journal remarked that the foreign policy switch from free money to taking out a loan would not "play very well" with US lawmakers or Washington's allies. "There's real concerns among authorizers over this," the unnamed aide said, adding, "If you care about US influence with these countries for counterterrorism and national security purposes, this will go a long a way to kill it."
The Trump proposal is also seen to be unfriendly to American business and US diplomatic interests abroad. "The program helped ambassadors, defense attachés and visiting officials develop relationships," said Andrew Shapiro, former head of the bureau of Political Military Affairs for the US State Department.
"This could also hurt US companies who could sell these products," he added. "Countries will now look elsewhere because our stuff is more expensive than anyone else's. It's the best but you pay for the best."
Comment: Bravo Trump.Overhaul of this money gushing is sorely needed. Here is only one example of the global financial burden on the US:
The Cost of Israel to US taxpayers: (Such a sweet deal.)
- Sept. 2016: Agreement to pay Israel $38B over 10 years - an increase yearly to $3.8B.
- Not included are US tax dollars to Israel from other means: Budgets of the State, Defense and Commerce departments and other federal agencies, and are not included in official estimates of U.S. foreign aid. The Department of Commerce budget also contains funds for Israel's use which appear nowhere in U.S. foreign aid totals. As of 2014, Israel assistance since 1949 reached $121B.
- Additional aid per year...example 1997: $5.526M with loans forgiven.
- Loans to Israel of $84.8B from just 1949-1998 cost the US taxpayers $134.5B in interest payments to borrow this money.
- Preferential treatment: Exemptions from U.S. laws, oversight as U.S. aid recipient, disregard of Israeli abuses.
- Israel's current economic profile suggests that it no longer needs U.S. financial largess. Nevertheless, a pattern has developed whereby neither Congress nor the White House dares dismantle Israel's "aid industry."
- Cranston Amendment: The US has to provide Israel enough ESF funds to meet its debt burden to the US. (However, Israel ignores this and the US government continues to pay interest on the money it originally borrowed to lend to Israel, and also pays the interest on the money Israel borrowed from the U.S.)
- Israel is also a beneficiary of cash flow financing - which allows Israel to pay only the current-year charges for multi-year contracts unlike contracts with other countries. This means the US is required to furnish more aid during the following years to pay for already agreed-to-contracts.
- US is not Israel's only funder. Example: Germany for "restitution payments" to victims of Nazi atrocities. German assistance to the Israeli government, individuals and private institutions is around $31B.
Reader Comments
"If you care about US influence with these countries for counterterrorism and national security purposes, this will go a long a way to kill it."
Good thing I don't care a bit!
Cut all foreign aid! We need that money in America, helping Americans.
