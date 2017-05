© Stephen Crowley/The New York Times



US President Donald Trump has landed in Israel, being welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entire cabinet after the Israeli leader made it mandatory for all ministers to attend the reception, having learned that some planned to skip the ceremony.Trump and his entourage were met with 28C (82F) heat, prompting some to question the attire of Ivanka and Kushner.Despite the seemingly formal welcome, it appeared that much of the procedure was off-the-cuff.Channel 2 reported."I think they'll just tell us where to stand," Netanyahu then said, according to NBC News, as the two leaders walked towards their spots to listen to the national anthem.Haaretz reporter Barak Ravid tweeted.The president went on to state thatadding that "we love Israel and we respect Israel." He departed for Jerusalem after the ceremony.Netanyahu made it mandatory for all ministers to attend Trump's welcome ceremony after hearing that several were planning to skip it, the Times of Israel reported, citing Army Radio and a senior official.The desire to ditch the event came after the ministers learned they would not be included in the receiving line on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport and would therefore not be shaking Trump's hand after he disembarked from Air Force One.One Knesset member, Oren Hazan, failed to impress Netanyahu when he posed for a selfie with Trump.Trump's 28-hour visit to Israel and the West Bank is part of a nine-day trip through the Middle East and Europe.Netanyahu said in an address following Trump's arrival.Trump's first stop will be the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected.Trump will meet with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, and separately with Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Tuesday, in an attempt to revive stalled peace talks between the two sides.Although Trump has declined to elaborate on how he will approach the conflict, he showed skepticism over years of international efforts to foster a two-state solution during a February meeting with Netanyahu at the White House.Meanwhile, Trump's stay at Jerusalem's King David Hotel is expected to be highly comfortable, at a cost of around $5,700 per night. His room will be bomb-proof, poison gas-proof, and bulletproof , the hotel's operations managed told NBC News.Trump's arrival comes after a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a route which might represent the first official direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel. The two nations have no diplomatic relations, and there are no commercial routes between the countries. Israeli airplanes are not even allowed to fly through Saudi Arabian airspace, according to Haaretz.