First Lady Melania Trump and the US president's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump have praised Saudi Arabia for its "encouraging" progress with regards to women's rights.Accompanying her father on his presidential trip to the Middle East,"In every country, including the United States, women and girls face challenges," Trump's eldest daughter told the group during a roundtable discussion led by Deputy President of the Women's Sports Authority Princess Reema bint Bander, according to AFP."Saudi Arabia's progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging..""Around the world women continue to achieve unprecedented levels of rights and freedoms. Today you all stand on the frontlines of the fight for gender equality," she added.Also on Sunday, Melania Trump hailed Saudi Arabia's "empowerment of women" while speaking at a General Electric all-female service center.However, earlier this month King Salman issued a decree that women no longer need a male guardian's permission to receive state services "unless there is a legal basis for this request in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic Shariah."While still, the country has made numerous improvements for Saudi women's rights in recent years.In 2011 women were allowed onto the government's advisory Shura Council. They were also given the right to vote in municipal elections as well as work in some retail and hospitality jobs. The following year, Saudi women were allowed to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time.