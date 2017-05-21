Accompanying her father on his presidential trip to the Middle East, Ivanka met with a group of Saudi female leaders in Riyadh Sunday to discuss how women might gain further freedoms in the patriarchal state.
"In every country, including the United States, women and girls face challenges," Trump's eldest daughter told the group during a roundtable discussion led by Deputy President of the Women's Sports Authority Princess Reema bint Bander, according to AFP.
"Saudi Arabia's progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging. But there's still a lot of work to be done and freedoms and opportunities to continue to fight for."
Comment: There's an understatement if there's ever been one: Human rights activist: World rewards Saudi Arabia despite its crimes against women
"Around the world women continue to achieve unprecedented levels of rights and freedoms. Today you all stand on the frontlines of the fight for gender equality," she added.
Also on Sunday, Melania Trump hailed Saudi Arabia's "empowerment of women" while speaking at a General Electric all-female service center.
Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world where women are not legally allowed to drive. Women must also cover themselves from head to toe in public, though the face doesn't have to be covered, and need permission from their male guardian to leave their home.
However, earlier this month King Salman issued a decree that women no longer need a male guardian's permission to receive state services "unless there is a legal basis for this request in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic Shariah."
While still ranked 141 out of 144 in the 2016 Global Gender Gap, the country has made numerous improvements for Saudi women's rights in recent years.
In 2011 women were allowed onto the government's advisory Shura Council. They were also given the right to vote in municipal elections as well as work in some retail and hospitality jobs. The following year, Saudi women were allowed to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time.
