© KCNA / Reuters

The US and Japan have confirmed that North Korea fired a missile just one week after it launched its Hwasong-12 rocket. The new missile had a shorter range, according to Washington, and possibly landed off Japan's east coast, inflicting no damage to ships in the area."We are aware that North Korea launched a [medium-range ballistic missile]. This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests," a White House official said, as cited by Reuters.Japan will not tolerate North Korea's "repeated acts of provocation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference later on Sunday.South Korea and Japan, Pyongyang's immediate neighbors, have set up urgent meetings of their respective security councils, according to media in both states.South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said the country's military and the US were conducting a thorough analysis of the launch, according to Reuters.Last Monday, the UN Security Council demanded that Pyongyang conduct no such tests again, stating it was crucial that North Korea "immediately show sincere commitment to denuclearization through concrete action."