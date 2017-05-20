© Stratfor



US should "roll back" its hostile policy against North Korea before any dialogue between the two countries can be launched, North Korea's deputy UN envoy said.Deputy UN Ambassador Kim In Ryong told reporters Friday, as cited by Reuters.Any dialogue between the two countries, however, would be impossible unless the US ceased its "hostile policy," the envoy said.he said. "Therefore, the urgent issue to be settled on the Korean Peninsula is to put a definite end to the US hostile policy towards DPRK, the root cause of all problems."The ambassador praised the latest successful North Korean missile launch, stating that the country would not give in to US pressure. "The US should mind that the DPRK nuclear strike capability will be strengthened and developed at a rapidly high speed as long as the US insists on its anti-DPRK policy, nasty nuclear threats and blackmail, sanctions and pressure," the envoy said, as cited by AP.The UNSC vowed to take new measures against North Korea, which might include additional sanctions.US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said at a press conference on Friday that theMattis said. "So our effort is to work with the UN, work with China, work with Japan, work with South Korea to try to find a way out of this situation."North Korea has said it carried out a successful test of a new ballistic missile on May 14. It said that the rocket was capable of carrying "powerful heavyweight nuclear warheads."She urged other countries to sever ties with Pyongyang.