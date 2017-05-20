The diagnosis is extremely controversial.

Doctors often do not detect the disorder for months — or, in some cases, years.

The perpetrators are intelligent, and extremely manipulative.

To the outside world, Gypsy Rose Blanchard appeared to be a frail, childlike woman in a wheelchair who relied on a feeding tube and dozens of medications to survive — all of which were lovingly provided by her mother, Dee Dee.Dee Dee Blanchard told friends and family that Gypsy, 25, had the mentality of a seven-year-old child and had been diagnosed with leukemia and a myriad of other illnesses during her lifetime. The plight of the young woman and her devoted mom inspired generosity — and a large social-media following.After police found Dee Dee's body, they tracked down Gypsy and her secret online boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in Wisconsin.Gypsy was a murderer, investigators say, but she was also a victim of Munchausen by proxy (MSBP), a mental disorder in which the caretaker of a child either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it appear as though the child is injured or ill. People who have MSBP have an overwhelming need for attention and go to great lengths to achieve it, as authorities say Dee Dee did, even if it means risking a child's life.According to the Cleveland Clinic, approximately 1,000 of the 2.5 million cases of child abuse reported each year may be related to MSBP.Below are five facts about the rare disorder.The disorder, which was named by British pediatrician Roy Meadow in 1977 after Baron von Munchausen for his habit of inventing tall tales, is extremely divisive in the medical community.MSBP is not listed in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Instead, the disorder is classified under the name "factitious disorder imposed on another." The question appears to be whether MSBP should be classified as a disorder — or just a criminal act.The issue is complicated by the fact that many MSBP suspects profit from the fake illness. Dee Dee received perks including money and charity trips to Disney World, and even met Miranda Lambert through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, due to her daughter's alleged condition.Munchasen by proxy is often perpetrated by a parent or guardian, and is most commonly seen in mothers of children under the age of six.Dee Dee's legal name was Clauddine Blanchard, and she met Rod Blanchard, Gypsy's father, when he was in high school. Blanchard said the relationship was rocky, and Gypsy Rose was born shortly after the couple separated, on July 27, 1991.According to Rod, Gypsy was healthy as a baby, but from a very young age Dee Dee became convinced that she had a range of health issues, including sleep apnea. Over the years, Dee Dee visited the emergency room and doctors with Gypsy with a range of problems from muscular dystrophy to ear infections.Since a parent or caretaker with MSBP often appears to be caring and attentive, doctors usually don't suspect any wrongdoing.Dee Dee had some medical training, which may have meant she was able to engineer aspects of her story to become more believable. At least one doctor did flag his concern about Dee Dee, but she simply switched medical professionals. Dee Dee also had a pattern of changing locations over the years, so there was no clear medical trail.Experts say that Munchasen by proxy perpetrators may feel helpless and enjoy the feeling of power they have over trained medical professionals.This was the case with Lacey Spears, who exhaustively documented her son Garnett's illnesses on a blog. She was convicted of second-degree murder after he died in 2014, and investigators discovered she had poisoned him with salt.Gypsy's knife-wielding selfies that she took shortly before posting "The bitch is dead!" on Facebook may seem like the actions of a cold-blooded killer, but Gypsy told Buzzfeed that she considered herself a victim. She detailed the lies her mother had told her over the years — among them, that her mother told her she had cancer."I feel like I was just as used as everybody else," she said. "She used me as a pawn. I was in the dark about it. The only thing I knew was that I could walk, and that I could eat. As for everything else ... Well, she'd shave my hair off. And she'd say, 'It's gonna fall out anyway, so let's keep it nice and neat!'"